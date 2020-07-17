A-State Heritage Sites to reopen Aug. 4, officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of heritage sites around the state affiliated with Arkansas State University will be reopening for limited public tours, officials said Friday.
According to a post on the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites website, the heritage sites will reopen Aug. 4.
The sites include the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott; Lakeport Plantation in Lake Village, Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home in Dyess; Southern Tenant Farmers Museum in Tyronza and the outdoor exhibits at Rohwer.
Officials said tours at the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center and Lakeport Plantation will happen Monday through Friday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., while the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home and Southern Tenant Farmers Museum will be Tuesday through Saturday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Tours are limited to eight guests, and officials cannot accommodate group tours right now.
Guests will need to call ahead for reservations before the tour. While reservations are not required, officials say there will not be an indoor waiting area for drop-in guests.
Also, anyone over the age of 10 are required to wear face coverings for the duration of the tour, while staff will be wearing face coverings, officials said.
