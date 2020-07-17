Bridge maintenance to require lane closures

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If your travels take you across the Mississippi River, you might want to allow yourself a little extra time in the coming days.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that routine maintenance on the Interstate 55 bridge at West Memphis would require temporary lane closures.
ArDOT crews will work on the bridge from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 20-23.
Drivers should exercise caution in the work zone and be prepared to stop.
