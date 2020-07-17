2020 Cooper Young Festival canceled due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Mid-South festival is canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Cooper Young Business Association Board of Directors voted to cancel the 33rd Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival. The September festival was already pushed back to October.
“We are disappointed that we are not able to host our beloved Festival on October 31, 2020 as we had moved it back from the normal September date at the recommendations of City officials earlier this Spring,” reads the announcement. “The health and safety of our Festival community and Memphis residents is and has always been paramount to us.”
The festival features artists from all over the U.S. and more than 130,000 attendees to celebrate neighborhood’s history, diversity, art and music.
The Cooper Young Business Association says the decision is based on continued spikes in cases not only in Memphis but also around the country.
The pandemic has also canceled the annual Memphis in May International Festival and a number of other events planned for 2020.
