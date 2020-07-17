Cowboy rides to help veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A cowboy took it upon himself to travel across the United States with a message and goal: give our veterans a voice.
Tony Jones began his journey across the United States four years ago with four horses.
On that trip, he rode 1,600 miles in four months and twenty-one days. He started in South Dakota and ended in Washington, D.C.
He started this trip with only $20 in his pocket. “America got me here,” he says.
On Friday, Jones found himself in Jonesboro with his horse, Sarge. A complete stranger, Senior Vice Commander for Post 191 Robert Murphy welcomed him with open arms.
Jones travels from city to city, meeting complete strangers, but he says he makes a connection with them quickly.
He’s met thousands of veterans along the way, taking information with him.
“I want my veterans’ taken care of. I want them to take care of themselves. I want them in charge of the VA from the ground floor up,” he says. “That’s what I learned from them.”
In addition, he wants veterans to have easy access to healthcare.
On social media, Jones found lots of discussions but no solutions. He wanted to change that.
“Unless you’re willing to roll your sleeves up, and get your hands on the problem, then you shouldn’t be talking about it because you don’t know,” Jones said.
This sole reason saddles Jones up.
He wants to ride to make a difference in our veterans’ lives. He hopes the people he meets along the way will band with him and initiate change.
Murphy says he’s honored to meet Jones, saying America needs more Americans like him.
“Just to say, ‘Thank you,’ is one thing but to do something is more impactful and means more to a veteran in this country than anything else,” he says.
Jones will be traveling this weekend north on Highway 49.
For those veterans he doesn’t get to meet along the way:
“First and foremost, thank you. Thank you and we love you.”
To keep up with Jones’s travels, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.