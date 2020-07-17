Delta Symphony Orchestra returns donation from former County Clerk Kade Holliday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area symphony orchestra will be returning $6,000 they say they received from former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday, with officials saying it would be wrong to keep the money.
According to a media release from the Delta Symphony Orchestra, its board of directors recently unanimously voted to return the $6,000 donation from Holliday it had received in February.
“Holliday made the pledge in January but the monies were received by the DSO treasurer in February, during which time, he allegedly stole monies from accounts managed by his office,” the media release noted.
Holliday was arrested in June in a theft of property and abuse of office case.
Board president Dr. Warren Skaug said in a statement to Region 8 News that the group could not keep the donation.
“In light of the recent alleged theft and embezzlement of county funds by Mr. Holliday, the DSO Board feels it is not prudent to keep this money that is possibly tainted. “We are tendering the money to Craighead County for the court to later determine who is the rightful owner of these funds.”
The orchestra has been around for 45 years and Skaug said donations play a key role in the group’s future.
“As a non-profit arts organization, we are dependent and appreciative of donations. But in response to the recent circumstances involving one of our donors, we feel it is in our best interest to return this donation,” Skaug said.
