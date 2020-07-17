Elvis Week 2020: No live performances, virtual fan experience available

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on one of Memphis’ biggest summer tourist draws.
Graceland officials announced Thursday this year’s festivities celebrating Elvis’ life are scaled back.
A new schedule is coming soon for Elvis Week 2020, which kicks off Aug. 8 and wraps up Aug. 16.
Organizers say any potentially high-risk activities are now eliminated from the schedule, including live performances and appearances, group parties and meals, autograph signings and meet-and-greets.
Attendance will be capped to meet or exceed social distancing and max capacity guidelines.
Elvis Week Day Passes are $50 and include an Elvis Experience Tour, including a Mansion tour, Elvis’ planes and all-day access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis, including 10 new experiences unveiled during Elvis Week.
Those staying at the Guest House Hotel during Elvis Week will receive two free Elvis Week Day Passes per room night.
For the first time, fans can participate in a “Virtual Elvis Week.” Tickets are $39 and will be available for purchase soon.
