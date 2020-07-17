Grants, bond helps city make upgrades

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - Thanks to several grants and a bond that was passed, the city of Senath has received several upgrades to city equipment.
The city recently made $3 million in upgrades to the water system, thanks to a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant, a $500,000 USDA grant, and a bond that was passed.
The upgrades included 22,000 running feet of new water lines, 40 new fire hydrants, upgrades to other hydrants in town, a new water tank, and two generators at the water wells in case the power goes out.
Senath Mayor Joe Lane said the replacements of the water lines will make 98% of the lines in town 25-years-old or less.
The new water tank can hold 150,000 gallons of water. The city's other water tank only holds 75,000 gallons.
Lane said that the city of Senath uses about 175,000 gallons of water every day.
Now with the new tank, the city’s water capacity is 225,000 gallons within regulation by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
“The Department of Natural Resources demands you have enough water to last you for 24 hours. So we do now, and it is just a big plus,” Mayor Lane said.
He also said with the new water system, it will help when officials take water samples. He said the city is lucky that they do not have to treat their water. They just have to add some chlorine to it.
A 75%-25% matching grant the city received from the USDA allowed the city to buy several new things, including a new fire truck for the Senath Fire Department.
Mayor Lane said the current truck was bought used about 20 years ago.
“And we bought it used. And it’s still a good truck, but it’s old and we just want to upgrade. So when this is over, we will have a fire truck for sale.”
The $520,000 from that grant also went toward the city buying a new street sweeper, ton truck, and mowing equipment.
He also said $30,000 of that money will be used to buy equipment like new hoses for the fire department.
Mayor Lane said work continued in the city even with the pandemic, and thank all the city employees, health care workers, and first responders for their work during things time.
He said the upgrades taking place around the city will hopefully bring the city’s ISO rating from a 6 to a 5.
