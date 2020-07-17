July 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, July 17. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
If you didn’t get a thunderstorm yesterday, don’t throw in the towel just yet.
The front responsible for Thursday’s rainfall will produce a few more storms later today.
This cloud cover and rain should hold temperatures to more seasonable levels in the low 90s.
Our heat index should remain below advisory criteria.
If you don’t get rain today, go ahead and put a water sprinkler on the lawn.
High pressure builds across Region 8 this weekend as highs rebound into the mid 90s.
News Headlines
Everyone from mayors to sheriffs to doctors are responding this morning to Gov. Hutchinson’s executive order on face coverings.
One Region 8 city council hopes by repealing a 50-year-old ban on alcohol sales they’ll be able to bring more business to their town.
Local artists are giving one Region 8 town’s back alleys a new look.
