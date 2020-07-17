Large chess, checkers board donated to Poplar Bluff veterans; game pieces still needed

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A chess and checkers board was donated to veterans at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.
The custom-made board came from Poplar Bluff Monument. They said the stone was removed from the medical center during a recent renovation and the oversized board will be used as an outdoor activity in the courtyard.
“This is a great way to recycle a little piece of our history and the Veterans will really appreciate this donation,” said Dale Garrett, VA Voluntary Services chief. “We very much appreciate the creativity and generosity of Poplar Bluff Monuments for providing a unique outdoor experience for our patients. Their workmanship was excellent and we will be proud to display this at our facility – it even has the military logos on it!”
Garrett said the medical center is now looking for large pieces for the board.
He said local artists or craftsmen who would like to help with making these pieces can call the Voluntary Services Department at 573-778-4276.
