Local police department adds policies after ‘recent events’

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department decided to tackle the use of excessive force by making a change to current policy and introducing a new one.
The new Duty to Intervene policy requires officers who see misconduct whether physical or verbal, to intervene.
This works to prevent things from escalating or getting out of hand.
The amended Response to Resistance or Use of Force policy defines chokeholds, immediate threat, and active aggression. These work to help police officers understand how to handle cases specifically.
Paragould Police Captain Brad Snyder says these policies have been used in the past but needed to be officially added.
“Both of these items of our policy that have been added are common knowledge for police officers from day one,” he says.
He explains these items were taught to officers in the police academy under law enforcement ethics and defensive tactics.
Not only do they protect the officer but also citizens, as well.
“Policies are double-sided,” he says. “They protect the officer who is doing their job, is enforcing the law, protecting the public. It also on the flip side of that, protects the public from the items that we changed and added to the policy.”
The Paragould City Council voted unanimously to approve the policy addition and the changes made.
The policies are currently in effect for the Paragould Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.