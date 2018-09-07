Lower Rain Chances, Higher Temperatures This Weekend

Storms and clouds have been keeping us a little cooler over the past few days. The pattern will flip this weekend as rain chances go down, and temperatures go up. Highs will reach the mid-90s each day. The upper 90s are possible next week. Heat indices will get near 105 each day but may stay just below advisory criteria thanks to slightly lower humidity. It’s still going to be hot though, so make sure you’re staying hydrated and taking care of yourself. Isolated storm chances become scattered again by the middle of next week.