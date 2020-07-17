Man arrested after pointing gun at teen, police say

Johnathan Lamar Williams, 21, Jonesboro was arrested July 17 on suspicion of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to Jonesboro police. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is facing a pair of felonies after Jonesboro police say he pointed a gun at a 15-year-old early Friday morning.

Johnathan Lamar Williams, 21, Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. According to an incident report, Jonesboro police went to the 400 block of Marshall Street around 1 a.m. Friday after getting a call about a man with a gun.

Witnesses told police that the man left in a dark passenger car, and officers later pulled over the vehicle, the report noted. One of the victims also told police what happened.

“Victim #1 told her (police officer) what the male looked like as well as what the firearm looked like that had been pointed through the window at her 15-year-old child,” the incident report noted. “Victim #1 advised what the tag of the vehicle the subjects had been in and it matched the vehicle that I stopped.”

Police say the weapon was a Glock 42.

A $35,000 temporary bond has been set for Williams in the case.

