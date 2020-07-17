PTSD service dog stolen from vehicle in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are searching for a missing PTSD service dog name ‘Scrappy.’ MPD said the dog was stolen from a car located on Highway 78 near East Holmes Road during heavy traffic.
The windows were rolled down and the service dog was wearing a harness vest.
Police said the dog was highly trained and would not jump out of the vehicle.
Investigators believe an unknown suspect grabbed ‘Scrappy’ and removed him from the car. No suspect information has been given at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.