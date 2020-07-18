Baths for the Blue event set for this weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event this weekend will help to raise money for the Jonesboro Police Department K9 Division, plus help to take care of dogs.
The Baths for the Blue event began Saturday at Always & Forever Grooming, 3704 South Caraway Road, and continues through Sunday.
All money donated will go to the K9 Division, with the baths for the animals including light brushing, toenails, ears cleaned and a bandanna.
People can either make an appointment or drop-in with their dogs.
Information on the event can be obtained by calling 870-520-0925.
