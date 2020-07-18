SAA suspends conference athletics, no Hendrix football this fall

“This decision is based on the collective judgment of the Presidents of the SAA member institutions with the best interests, health, and safety of our student-athletes and coaching staffs in mind,” said Hendrix President Ellis Arnold. Over the last several months, the council has met to weigh the developments in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to plan for the 2020-21 athletic season. “The highest priority at each institution is the health and wellbeing of our campus communities, student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and spectators,” said SAA Commissioner Jay Gardiner. “As the pandemic evolves, the SAA will continue to monitor the situation and intends to resume fall sport competition in early 2021.”