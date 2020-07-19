Area day care reports student tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg-based day care center reported Sunday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on the Play School Day Center Facebook page, the situation is contained to one classroom in the baby building.
“Your classroom teacher will be contacting you,” the post noted. “The classroom will be closed for professional cleaning. If your child is in the classroom, they will need to self-quarantine for 14 days you may want to contact your pediatrician about the COVID test.”
The day care center said in the post that they will be keeping parents updated on the issue as more information is available.
