Noblefest held to help local business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday afternoon, community members gathered in support of a local business that has recently fallen into some difficult times.
Noblefest was held at Gamble’s Shop Local Park to support Brian & Sarah Nobles of the Edge Coffeehouse.
Those that paid admission were treated to live music, food trucks, art and even some silent auctions.
“It’s very special to see everyone come out and not just buy things from these businesses, but actually when something like this happens to a business, rally together to bring, hopefully get that business back to where they were,” event organizer Dalanie Taylor said.
There was no set amount that the group hoped to raise, but at the end of the day, they raised just over $2,000.
