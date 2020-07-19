SCSO: Body of missing fisher recovered from Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has recovered a body from the Mississippi River after a person reportedly went under water while fishing Sunday afternoon.
SCSO says the person went under north of the Shelby Forest boat ramp.
According to the agency’s Twitter account, the body was found around 1 p.m. near the Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park boat ramp.
SCSO says the body is being taken to forensics for positive identification.
This is the second distress call SCSO has received in the past week regarding the river. Officials are reminding residents and visitors to remain cautious.
We will update this story as information becomes available.
