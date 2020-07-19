Williams Baptist students to manage Hotel Rhea as part of ‘Williams Works’

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hotel Rhea is a staple of downtown Walnut Ridge. In fact, it has been in the city for over 115 years. Now, it’s in the hands of Williams Baptist University students as a part of the Williams Works program.
The hotel was purchased and renovated by current mayor Charles Snapp and his wife, Jackie, back in 2013.
When Williams Baptist started the Williams Works initiative meant to help students graduate debt-free, Jackie, a WBU alum, started the conversation with her husband about what it would look like to have the hotel be a part of the program.
Mayor Snapp saw a reason to help.
“If we could help those students like they helped Jackie, or provide growth [as] they provided for my sister when she was teaching art and drama out there,” Mayor Snapp began, referring to his sister, Carrie Mae. “Why wouldn’t we?”
Eventually, a lease agreement was reached, and now students will be managing the hotel in downtown Walnut Ridge, led by student manager and men’s basketball player Brayden Brewer.
The initiative will have students work 16 hours per week during the school year, with tuition and fees waived. Williams Baptist President Dr. Stan Norman says he is grateful for the relationship WBU has with the city, as well as the Snapp family.
“That is an important relationship with us, both in his leadership role and that community, but also the relationship that we value is being a part of the Walnut Ridge city,” Dr. Norman said. “On many and multiple levels, we are... celebrating that partnership and that relationship.”
Both Dr. Norman and Mayor Snapp say that this will benefit not just Williams Baptist, but the city of Walnut Ridge as well.
The Hotel Rhea was closed for the past few months due to COVID-19, but they are open and taking bookings right now on their website.
