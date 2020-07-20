American Legion State Tournament begins Tuesday in Bryant & Sheridan

By Chris Hudgison | July 20, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 6:02 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have plenty of action on the diamond this week.

The American Legion State Tournament begins Tuesday in Bryant and Sheridan. Paragould Glen Sain GMC is on a hot streak, they’ve won 8 of their last 10 games. Mountain Home Lockeroom & Batesville Atlas Asphalt are the other NEA teams in the field.

It’s a double elimination format, the state champion will be crowned on July 28th.

American Legion State Tournament (double elimination)

B - Bryant S - Sheridan

Tuesday 3:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Texarkana (B)

Tuesday 5:30pm: Paragould vs. Russellville (B)

Tuesday 5:30pm: Batesville vs. El Dorado (S)

