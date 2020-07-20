American Legion State Tournament begins Tuesday in Bryant & Sheridan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have plenty of action on the diamond this week.
The American Legion State Tournament begins Tuesday in Bryant and Sheridan. Paragould Glen Sain GMC is on a hot streak, they’ve won 8 of their last 10 games. Mountain Home Lockeroom & Batesville Atlas Asphalt are the other NEA teams in the field.
It’s a double elimination format, the state champion will be crowned on July 28th.
American Legion State Tournament (double elimination)
B - Bryant S - Sheridan
Tuesday 3:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Texarkana (B)
Tuesday 5:30pm: Paragould vs. Russellville (B)
Tuesday 5:30pm: Batesville vs. El Dorado (S)
