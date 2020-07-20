BRTC moves into Phase 2 of reopening

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The public is now welcome on the Black River Technical College campus.
The college moved into Stage 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Monday, July 20.
All campuses, including the one in Pocahontas, are now open to the public.
But, according to a news release, visitors must follow screening procedures and safety criteria.
Screening forms will be available at check-in stations on each campus or on the BRTC Campus Health webpage. The clearly-marked stations are located at the Student Accounts Payment window in the Administration Building at BRTC Pocahontas and the Paragould Bookstore window at BRTC Paragould.
BRTC employees, students, and visitors much adhere to the following safety guidelines.
- Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more from others, inside and outside
- When social distancing is not possible, wear a mask
- Practice frequent handwashing following the CDC’s guidelines of washing with water and soap for 20 seconds
- If individuals are still concerned even when a 6-foot distance can be maintained, they are encouraged to wear a mask at all times
- Adhere to any other guidelines issued by the CDC or the Arkansas Governor
Students are required to attend classes as scheduled, the release stated, and must adhere to the approved guidelines and screening procedures.
BRTC will require masks when social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained.
