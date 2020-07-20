Business sees great compliance with mask mandate

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s mask mandate taking effect on Monday, a Mississippi County businessman said compliance had been good.
George Hubbard, president of Hubbard and Hoke Furniture in Blytheville, most people have walked in the store wearing a mask.
For those who did not have a mask, he offered the customer one.
He said nobody so far had refused to wear a mask in his store.
Hubbard said he began giving out masks to customers who did not have one about two weeks ago before the governor issued the mandate.
He believes more and more people are starting to see the seriousness of the virus.
“Seems like more and more people, every day have been coming in with masks even before the mandate,” Hubbard said. “But since the mandate, I think everybody’s realized that it’s a serious problem and you can’t take it lightly and think more people are slowly coming to realize they need to wear masks.”
Hubbard said they try to be very careful in keeping everyone in the store safe when it comes to cleaning and having hand sanitizer.
He also said when it comes to deliveries, they are taking more steps to keep people safe by keeping masks and sanitizer in the truck.
“We also try to call the customer and make sure that they have masks and that nobody’s sick in their house.”
People also making deliveries are wearing gloves when they make the delivery.
During Monday’s COVID-19 update in Blytheville, Mayor James Sanders and Police Chief Ross Thompson said the city will enforce the governor’s mask mandate.
Hubbard said it is important right now for everyone to be careful.
“And we all need to do our part to make sure we can keep them [COVID-19 cases] as low as possible and through this.”
