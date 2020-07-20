Crittenden County Sheriffs Department receiving potentially lifesaving K9 equipment

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crittenden County Sheriffs Department has been approved for a K9 bullet and stab protective vest made possible by a non-profit organization.
According to a Facebook post, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department was approved for a donation from Vested Interest in K9′s Inc. for a bullet and stab protective vest for K9 Axle.
Vested Interest in K9′s Inc was established in 2009 as a 501 (c)(3) charity whose goal is to provide stab vests, bulletproof vests and other types of protective equipment to dogs in law enforcement and other related agencies throughout the United States.
The potentially lifesaving body armor for the K9 officers is custom made in the U.S. and it is also NIJ certified.
Vested Interest K9′s Inc. has provided over 3,900 vests for K9 officers in all 50 states in America which comes to a value of 6.9 million dollars.
All were made possible by donations from both private and corporate organizations.
The program is open to all U.S. K9's that are at least 20 months old and who are certified and actively employed in law enforcement.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9′s throughout the continental U.S.
Vested Interest in K9′s, Inc. accepts donations at www.vik9s.org.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.