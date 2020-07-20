Farrell Gibson running for Paragould mayor

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Another candidate has thrown his hat into the ring in the upcoming Paragould mayor’s race.
Farrell Gibson announced on social media Monday his intent to run for the position.
“I have new ideas to keep Paragould a safe place to live and keep our cost of living down,” Gibson stated.
He added he would reveal his plans in the coming days.
Josh Agee, who represents Ward 2 on the city council, announced Friday his plans to run for the seat.
Mayor Mike Gaskill, who has served more than 20 years, announced last month he would retire at the end of the year.
