First National Bank employee tests positive for COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee at First National Bank on Southwest Drive in Jonesboro tested positive for COVID-19.
First National Bank announced Monday an employee at the 912 Southwest Drive location in Jonesboro tested positive for COVID-19. No other employees are showing symptoms.
The branch is undergoing extensive sanitization and plans to reopen on Tuesday, July 21, at 8 a.m.
“Because of our mandated employee mask policy and protective shields installed at teller windows, we feel that the risk of spread to visiting customers is low. However, any potential exposure period to this staff member would have only occurred on Monday, July 13 or Tuesday, July 14,” the bank said in an online memo.
You can find out more information by going to fnbank.net/coronavirus.
Back in June, Region 8 News reported another First National Bank closure regarding the virus but that time it was at one of the Paragould locations.
