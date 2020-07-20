July 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, July 20. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The summer pattern continues across Region 8, but the humidity will break a little.
Highs will stay in the mid- to upper-90s over the next week unless a shower or storm cools you off.
Rain chances are low over the next few days, but we can’t rule out a few storms, especially in the afternoon hours.
Heat indices will be around 100-105 degrees each day.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Mask up before you go out. Today, Arkansas becomes the latest state to require masks in public places. However, some business owners say they will not enforce the mandate.
Meanwhile, Governor Asa Hutchinson says wearing a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus should not be a political issue.
Some college students are checking out new career opportunities by checking in guests at a local hotel.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.