Kahron Ross finds new pro home in England

ONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Region 8 high school hoops standout has found the next chapter to his pro career.
Former JHS product Kahron Ross has agreed to a deal with the Cheshire Phoenix of the British Basketball League
“It’s exciting. You know this time last year I was still in the air about where I was going and stuff like that. So, it’s definitely a sigh of relief you know to know where you’re going at such an early time. You know what to prepare for and stuff like that, so I”m excited,” Ross said.
In just four games in the 19-20 season for Vllaznia in the Bulkan League he averaged 15.5 ppg, 5.0 ast and 2.0 steals per contest.
The pro season in England begins in September. Ross adds that he intends to be overseas in time for training camp.
