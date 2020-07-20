Lauren Daigle to perform at FNB Arena in March 2021

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 20, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 8:28 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A concert scheduled originally postponed due to the pandemic at First National Bank Arena now has a new date.

In a Facebook post, First National Bank Arena announced Lauren Daigle is to perform with special guest JOHNNYSWIM at First National Bank Arena on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Daigle was scheduled to perform this past March, but the concert was postponed due to the pandemic.

You can call 870-972-2781 to purchase tickets for the event.

