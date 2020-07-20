Lowe’s to require all customers to wear masks in stores nationwide

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowe’s announced Friday that it will soon begin mandating masks or face coverings in all stores across the U.S.
“For the safety of everyone in our stores, we ask that customers wear masks, and to make this new standard less restrictive, we will make masks available to those who need them,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO.
The new policy goes into effect on July 20. Lowe’s says free masks will be available at the customer service desk of every store for customers who need them - while supplies last.
Lowe’s has been requiring workers to wear masks since May, and offers in-store pickup, curbside pickup, and hand sanitizer in the stores.
The move comes as a growing list of national retailers begin mandating masks throughout the country.
Harris Teeter announced Thursday the company will be requiring customers to wear masks in their stores.
Walmart, Target, CVS, Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. have also put mandatory face shield rules in place.
