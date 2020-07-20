Man arrested after ricochet from bullet hits child

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces two counts of aggravated assault and several other charges after debris from a bullet struck a child.
In an affidavit, Stone County deputies went to Highway 14 on Thursday, July 16, after learning a man shot at another man from a horse.
The victim told deputies both Leland Smith and Justin Outcalt approached his home on horseback and got into a verbal argument.
The victim said Smith pointed a .22 caliber revolver at him and stated he “should just shoot him.” Smith then reportedly began to ride off, but not before firing from the handgun.
The debris from the shot on the concrete reportedly ricocheted and struck a seven-year-old child.
According to the affidavit, there were no injuries “other than redness.”
Deputies later found Smith and Outcalt on horseback near Smith’s home on Gaylor Road and saw Smith toss his pistol down by a fence row.
Outcalt left, but deputies arrested Smith for the weapon and after learning Smith had been convicted of previous felonies.
One deputy also mentioned that Smith tossed a bottle from his pocket near the barn residence. Smith confessed to the bottle having both marijuana and muscle relaxers.
Deputies later obtained a search warrant for the and searched the home and barn area. Investigators found a small amount of marijuana and two pills in a bottle on the floor.
Smith reportedly also had four hunting rifles and a shotgun in his bedroom. The firearms were loaded.
Deputies also confirmed Smith had a previous felony conviction.
Smith is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, possession of a firearm by a certain person, and possession of marijuana.
