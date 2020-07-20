Man killed, woman injured in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Newport man died when his car ran off the road and overturned.
Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 1:34 p.m. Thursday, July 16, on State Highway 37 near Algoa in Jackson County.
James Allen Moore, 27, was southbound when his 2008 Chevy HHR ran off the right side of the road, according to the preliminary crash summary.
The car overturned before coming to a rest in a field.
Moore was killed in the crash.
His passenger, 31-year-old Ashlie E. Martinez of Newport, was taken to a Jonesboro hospital with unspecified injuries.
According to the report, the weather was cloudy and the road condition was dry.
It was the 314th fatality on Arkansas roads this year.
