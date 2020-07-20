NEA cinema closing its doors again

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A little more than two months after it reopened to the public, a northeast Arkansas cinema is turning off its projector.
Ken Moore, owner of the Highland Twin Cinema, announced on social media Sunday that a lack of public interest has forced them to close their doors. Their last showing will be Thursday, July 23.
In the announcement, Moore cited “older movies and a lack of interest in them” as the reason for closing.
“We are very sad and heartbroken because of this,” Moore stated. “But our finances won’t allow us to keep it open any longer.”
He did not say when the cinema would reopen.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.