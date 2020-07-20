State health officials report more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - State health officials are reporting 1,639 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee with the addition of four deaths.
The total case number for the state tops 79,700 with 78,970 cases confirmed and 784 are probable.
The Tennessee Department of Health says there have been 847 deaths across the state and hospitalizations have increased by 31 since their last report on Sunday afternoon.
There have been over 3,700 coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the Volunteer State since the pandemic began in the Mid-South.
The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed 304 new COVID-19 cases.
Across Shelby County, 16,767 coronavirus cases and 244 total deaths have been confirmed.
Of the total cases, 67 percent have recovered from the virus. There are currently 5,373 active coronavirus cases. Currently, there are 7,260 people in quarantine.
Over the past few weeks, the county’s positivity rate has continued to skyrocket. Shelby County and the City of Memphis have both issued masks ordinances to help decrease communal transmission.
According to the graphs provided by the Shelby County Health Department, 22 percent of the cases are people ages 25 to 34 and 18 percent are aged 35 to 44.
SCHD has released a map showing the total COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population by zip code. According to the map, the 38111 zip code has the highest amount of coronavirus cases.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 33,228 total cases and 357 deaths
- Crittenden -- 944 cases; 14 deaths; 816 recoveries
- Cross -- 115 cases; 1 death; 88 recoveries
- Lee -- 861 cases; 5 deaths; 785 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 421 cases; 5 deaths; 288 recoveries
- Phillips -- 208 cases; 6 deaths; 152 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 92 cases; 3 deaths; 66 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 953 cases; 3 deaths; 897 recoveries
Mississippi -- 43,889 total cases and 1,358 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 161 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 77 cases
- Coahoma -- 422 cases; 7 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,394 cases; 20 deaths
- Lafayette -- 596 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 384 cases; 4 deaths
- Panola -- 576 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 129 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 486 cases; 18 deaths
- Tippah -- 193 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 147 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 79,754 total cases and 847 deaths
- Crockett -- 105 cases; 3 deaths; 39 recoveries
- Dyer -- 373 cases; 4 deaths; 158 recoveries
- Fayette -- 473 cases; 7 deaths; 266 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 556 cases; 7 deaths; 318 recoveries
- Haywood -- 192 cases; 4 deaths; 69 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 254 cases; 5 deaths; 114 recoveries
- McNairy -- 162 cases; 1 death; 65 recoveries
- Tipton -- 809 cases; 8 deaths; 555 recoveries
