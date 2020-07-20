SWAC postpones fall sports, several UAPB teams affected

BIRMINGHAM (KAIT) - Another Natural State school will not play football this fall.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Monday that they will postpone all fall sports competition because of COVID-19 concerns. This news impacts UAPB football, volleyball, women’s soccer, men’s cross country, and women’s cross country. Student-athletes in these sports can practice & participate in conditioning.
The SWAC has begun the process of finding a way to schedule these sports in the spring semester.
“Specifically, in the sport of football the plan includes a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021. Each member institution will play a total of six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game.”
