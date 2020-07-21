Affidavit: Man threatened to kill everyone in Paragould bar

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces multiple charges after threatening to kill everyone in a bar.
According to an affidavit, Paragould police responded to the 412 Club on July 19 after witnesses said Chad Rivera threatened to kill everyone in the bar.
Rivera also pointed a gun at someone’s chest in the restroom, threatening to shoot them.
Police arrested Rivera and found a loaded Ruger .38 on him.
Rivera is being charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
Rivera received a $10,000 cash-only bond.
