Affidavit: Man threatened to kill everyone in Paragould bar

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 21, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 10:01 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces multiple charges after threatening to kill everyone in a bar.

According to an affidavit, Paragould police responded to the 412 Club on July 19 after witnesses said Chad Rivera threatened to kill everyone in the bar.

Rivera also pointed a gun at someone’s chest in the restroom, threatening to shoot them.

Police arrested Rivera and found a loaded Ruger .38 on him.

Rivera is being charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Rivera received a $10,000 cash-only bond.

