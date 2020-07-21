Arkansas State women’s golf earns WGCA All-Scholar Team Award

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents over 600 coaches through the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.