Arkansas State women’s golf earns WGCA All-Scholar Team Award

The Arkansas State women’s golf team had the 21st-best cumulative grade point average among NCAA Division I programs for the 2019-20 academic year. As a result, the Red Wolves have received the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-Scholar Team GPA award.
Under the direction of head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw, Arkansas State posted a team GPA of 3.815 during the academic year. The Red Wolves ranked second among Sun Belt Conference teams with Little Rock ranking fifth (3.890) and UT Arlington 24th (3.806). New Mexico had the highest Division I cumulative GPA at 3.965.
This is the third-straight season and third time in program history A-State has earned an All-Scholar Team GPA Award, which began in the 2004-05 season. The Red Wolves ranked second in 2017-18 (3.866) and fifth in 2018-19 (3.817).
The WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA award for the squad does not come as a surprise as A-State recently placed six on the WGCA All-American Scholar list, which included Maria Jose Atristain Vega, Kayla Burke, Grayson Gladden, Sydni Leung, Olivia Schmidt and Elise Schultz.
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents over 600 coaches through the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.
