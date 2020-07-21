Ashcroft awards nearly $1M in COVID-19 relief grants to Missouri libraries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the Missouri State Library has awarded $960,338 in grant funds to 60 libraries in order to respond to coronavirus health and safety concerns.
Details on the libraries, the amount they were awarded and how they plan to use the funds can be viewed on the secretary of state’s website.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds and Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds are used to address digital inclusion and related technical support or to address other efforts that prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
The Missouri State Library received $554,569 in CARES funds and reallocated other grant funds to contribute an additional $432,800 in FY2020 LSTA funds for a total availability of $987,369 for coronavirus relief projects.
These projects were supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under CARES and LSTA provisions as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
