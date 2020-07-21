Bite Squad increases delivery zones across Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bite Squad, a food delivery service in Jonesboro, announced Tuesday that they doubled their food delivery zones across the city.
Bite Squad also announced that they have grown in restaurant partnerships; meaning, customers have increased access to their favorite foods from local restaurants.
The quickly growing food delivery app has added more local eateries across Jonesboro, as well as adding more national chains, overall boosting the local economy and providing customers with an increase in the selection of food choices.
Delivery areas reach as far as 10 miles from certain restaurants, and in some cases, that is almost double the zone they would deliver before the expansion.
New area partners of Bite Squad include Cracker Barrel, Presley’s Drive-In, The Madden Crab among others.
Bite Squad operates in over 600 small and medium-sized markets, including Jonesboro, Memphis, and Little Rock.
