Cares Act money to impact LIHEAP program across state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) would get their CARES Act money on July 27th.
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council handles and disperses LIHEAP assistance in Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Poinsett, St. Francis, and Woodruff Counties.
LIHEAP works to mitigate health and safety concerns in homes during the summer heat or cold winter.
CRDC Executive Director Tony Thomas says LIHEAP has a regular and crisis program.
The regular program helps with payments towards utilities. Shut off notices, disconnect notices, and past-due bills fall into the crisis program.
“During the pandemic, we are not focused on shut off notices because a lot of individuals are not receiving those,” he says.
The LIHEAP CARES Act will help people with gas or electric bills and can also pay for older bills.
In addition, it can help provide a/c unit repairs and maintenance to the units. With the CARES Act money, they can do repairs of up to $2,000 to these units.
“If you are in a situation where the repairs cost more than that, then we do have the ability to retrofit your house with a window unit,” he says.
Thomas says to receive any of the assistance, you must be a LIHEAP recipient. He says once you sign up and enter the program, the help can continue further.
“If you have a need, if you’re struggling, I also tell people for a regular payment, even if you’re not struggling, it’s something that’s available to you and can help your situation overall,” he says. “Once you connect with us, there may be some other opportunities and other needs we can focus on.”
To contact CRDC about the LIHEAP CARES Act assistance, call 870-802-7100 or click here.
If you find yourself not located in Northeast Arkansas, the LIHEAP CARES Act assistance can still help you.
To find your contact click here, then select your county, and contact the number listed.
