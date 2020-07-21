City discusses three dog ordinances

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Marmaduke works to protect animals and its citizens they’re doing so by amending and adding a total of 3 dog ordinances.
Mayor Steve Dixon says in the spring and summer, the city sees an influx of strays and animals on the loose.
With these ordinances, he hopes this will mitigate the problem.
“If you choose to take care of an animal, you’ve got to be responsible for the animal. You’ve got to take care of it,” he says.
The first two ordinances will be amended, the third one will be a new ordinance.
- An ordinance voiding ordinance 220, passed on September 8, 2003, and setting forth definitions and penalties for any dangerous animal within the City of Marmaduke, and for other purposes
- An ordinance to amend ordinance 258 in regards to penalties for leash laws within the City of Marmaduke, Arkansas; and for other purposes
- An ordinance to require rabies vaccination for dogs and cats and other pets within the City of Marmaduke, Arkansas; and for other purposes
“You’re either going to be responsible for animals on your own, or we’re going to get in your pocketbook and make it hurt to whether you get rid of the animals and let someone who will take care of them have them or you decide to do it yourself,” he says.
The first amended ordinance defines dangerous dogs and vicious dogs. Dangerous meaning the animal has aggressive tendencies. Vicious meaning the animal has attacked or cause injury.
A fine of $150 will be charged to owners of vicious dogs, according to the ordinance.
The second amended ordinance details penalties for leash laws and repercussions from animals getting loose in the city.
The fine for this ordinance starts at $125.
With these two ordinances, second penalties or violations will cause the fines to increase.
Mayor Dixon says these ordinances will keep pet owners accountable for their pet’s actions.
“I don’t think that we’re asking our citizens to do any more than any other community has asked theirs to do. It’s just that we’ve been pretty lenient in dealing with this,” he says. “We’ve got dogs that we pick up on a regular basis and take them back home because we know where they came from and the owners just won’t be responsible for them.”
The final dog ordinance on the agenda will require pet owners to have proof of rabies vaccination for their pets.
According to the ordinance, a metal evidence tag must be attached to the harness or collar of every dog. For cats, however, proof must be provided upon request.
The first violation of this fine will be $75.
Mayor Dixon says Tuesday night’s agenda meeting will be an ordinance reading only.
If the Marmaduke community gives no feedback, they will “probably” place these ordinances in effect at their next month’s meeting.
The next city council meeting will be Aug. 18.
To read the ordinances in full, request a copy at the Marmaduke City Hall.
