Dead body found in river

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - State and local officials are investigating after a body was found in a northeast Arkansas river.
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell tells Region 8 News the body was found on the south side of the U.S. Highway 67 bridge over the Black River in Pocahontas.
His deputies, along with Arkansas State Police and the Pocahontas Fire Department, are at the scene working to retrieve the body.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.