FBI memo reveals drug smuggling at Mena airport in 1980

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A recently released FBI document indicates that a commercial airline pilot who became a major drug smuggler for the Medellín Cartel used the Mena airport for his smuggling operation in the early 1980s.
The May 1986 FBI memo released last week says pilot Barry Seal admitted to smuggling large quantities of cocaine from Colombia to the United States and testified before a Senate investigative committee prior to his death.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that after a barrage of requests from different people and media outlets under the federal Freedom of Information Act, the FBI released more than 1,000 pages of its file on Seal.
