Highland School District announces learning options for students

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District released a plan over the weekend featuring two options for students: one to return to campus in a blended format or another to learn at home.
Superintendent Don Sharp says versatility is important.
“We know that some parents that we’ve talked to are very excited for their children to be back in school,” Supt. Sharp said. “I think they need to be back in school and we think that too, but we also understand that there are some people who have concerns.”
Highland has selected a group of teachers who will work specifically with students who choose the online-only path. The school will provide equipment, such as laptops, to the students who need them.
Those who choose the virtual learning route will have the option to participate in extra-curricular activities.
Superintendent Sharp says the school district has spent the majority of its CARES Act money on personal protective equipment and other cleaning supplies to ensure the safety of teachers and students.
He says the school will take all measures necessary to protect everyone.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make this as safe and protective of an environment that we can, not just for our students, but also for our staff,” Supt. Sharp said. “We’ve got to have healthy staff here teaching these kids so we’re going to do everything we can to protect them as well.”
Supt. Sharp added that the school is prepared for many scenarios, including if schools are forced to close again due to COVID-19. He says that the next month will be a month full of preparations to get the schools ready to see students again.
