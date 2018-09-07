Hot with Scattered Afternoon Storms

More scattered showers and storms will be possible through Thursday. Not everyone will see rain, but you could pick up a quick 1-2 inches if you do. Coverage may be a bit more widespread in the next couple of days as a weak front lingers over the area. If you don’t see rain, expect temperatures in the mid-90s and heat indices near 100. As we head into the weekend, storm activity will decrease leaving most back in the heat. Tropical Depression 7 has formed in the central Atlantic. While not a threat to the US over the next week, it will need to be watched to see how far west it can make it.