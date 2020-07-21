NFL agrees to COVID-19 testing policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NFL and the Players Union have come to an agreement on testing protocols for COVID-19. This as training camps are set to open this week.
Many of the game’s top players hit the shield with a tweetstorm Sunday using #WeWantToPlay. They told the NFL there could be no football if safeguards weren’t in place for coronavirus.
The league will start with daily testing for the first two weeks, then go to every other day if the positive test rate falls below five percent.
If it doesn’t, they’ll keep testing daily. The league said it expects to get results back within 24 hours of each test.
