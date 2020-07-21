One child dead, another injured after being found in hot car

BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a three-year-old girl and injury to her 15-month-old sister after police say they were found in a hot car in Booneville Monday afternoon.
ASP says Kaylee Petchenik, 21, of 482 West 5th Street in Booneville contacted local police about 2 p.m. saying that when she awoke from a nap, her children were missing.
A Booneville police officer who responded to the home found the children, both unconscious, lying on the car’s back floorboard.
Laykn Petchenik was later pronounced dead at a Booneville hospital. Her body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for purposes of an autopsy.
Olivia Petchenik remains hospitalized in Little Rock. She is in stable, but critical condition.
ASP did not release how long or how the children got into the car.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation and will submit a case file to the Logan County prosecuting attorney for consideration.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.