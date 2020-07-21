Owner of euthanized dog details incident that led to her injuries, death

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A local woman revealed the details Monday night of what happened recently when a local groomer returned her once-healthy dog with new and severe injuries, leading the dog to be euthanized that day.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released information about the case Monday morning. It revolves around Tina Brady, her 14-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Lacey, and the groomer, Andra Edison.
Brady tells FOX19 NOW she and her husband had taken the 4-lb. dog to the grooming business where Edison worked once before, so they trusted her.
The groomer business had shut down during the pandemic, so Edison was operating out of her home at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.
Brady says when she dropped off Lacey to Edison, the dog was fine, but when she got her back 90 minutes later, she knew right away something was wrong.
“[Edison] hands her to me, and [Lacey]‘s kind of yelping and stuff, and I looked at her and she kind of had a spot on her head, and I asked [Edison] what’s wrong with that,” Brady said. “[Edison] said [Lacey] was scratching really bad and started flipping around in the cage as soon as I left.”
Brady says Edison tried to claim Lacey had been in bad shape when the dog was dropped off.
“I was like, why would I drop her off if she was that way?” Brady mused.
Brady says Edison also suggested perhaps Lacey had a seizure, but Brady says the dog had never experienced one before.
“[Edison] was just kind of crying and stuff, and was like, ‘I am afraid if you take her to the vet, they will put her down,' and I thought, ‘Why would they put her down?‘” Brady recalled.
Brady says she asked Edison how much she owed, to which she says Edison replied “Nothing.”
“I said, ‘Well, you put time into this, this was your job,‘ and she was like, ‘No, I can’t charge you.‘”
Brady says she decided to take Lacey to a veterinarian to get checked out. It transpired the dog had bleeding on the brain and several broken ribs.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared Edison held Lacey down on the grooming table with all Edison’s body weight.
Brady says the bleeding in the dog’s brain is ultimately why she had to be put down.
“She was our baby,” Brady said. “We would like to know what happened to her, but then, on the other hand, we are scared to know what she did to her.”
Edison has since been charged with cruelty to a companion animal.
Lacey’s owners say they hope the woman is never allowed to touch another dog again.
