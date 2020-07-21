Three candidates to interview for county clerk position in Craighead County

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -At Tuesday’s Craighead County Quorum Court meeting, the Craighead County Public Service Committee approved interviews for three members.
The committee will interview Jamie Pruett, Nancy Robbins, and Lesli Penny later this week to fill the position of the county clerk.
“We are going to try to have everything complete to present to the court next Monday,” Richard Rodgers, public service chairman, said.
The interviews come following the arrest of former County Clerk Kade Holliday.
Investigators arrested Holliday on suspicion of theft of property from the county exceeding $1 million and abuse of office.
