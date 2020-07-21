Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Palestine man died Monday night when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.
Arkansas State Police say the crash happened at 6:42 p.m. at the 239-mile marker of Interstate 40 in St. Francis County.
Jay Jayroe, 38, of Palestine was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when his 2006 BMW 325 collided head-on with a westbound 2018 Freightliner.
A westbound 2019 Freightliner then struck the rear of the first semi before coming to a stop in the left lane. Jayroe’s car came to a final rest in the median, according to the preliminary crash summary.
Jayroe was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second Freightliner, 58-year-old James Miller, Jr. of Atoka, Tex., was taken to Forrest City Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. The other truck driver was not injured.
The weather conditions were clear and the road was dry, according to Corporal Steven Roberts’s report.
This was Arkansas’s 323rd fatality of 2020.
