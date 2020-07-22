AMMC reports employees test positive for COVID-19

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - There have been recent positive tests for COVID-19 among employees at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, with officials there saying they have worked to help educate employees on the issue.
According to a media release from Director of the Foundation and Marketing Tori Thompson, the hospital has faced issues like other hospitals and medical facilities in the state.
“Like many other healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Arkansas Methodist Medical Center recently had some employees test positive for COVID-19. All employees are screened daily and are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) while working at AMMC. Employees who test positive for COVID-19 or present with symptoms are placed on home isolation, consistent with Arkansas Department of Health and CDC guidelines,” the statement noted.
A hospital official said work is being done to help employees and patients in a trying time.
“AMMC is committed to the safety of our employees and patients,” Krystle Patterson, Director of Infection Prevention, said in the statement. “Unfortunately, our employees are not immune to COVID-19, and we are taking every possible measure to protect our community.”
If anyone wants to be tested or has questions about COVID-19, people can call the hospital’s hotline at 870-573-4223.
Region 8 News has also reached to NEA Baptist and St. Bernards on the issue as well.
